CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise, tracking global equities

July 23(Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures rose on Tuesday, tracking global equities as investors anticipate major central banks to cut interest rates in the near future.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.35% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 32.94 points, or 0.20%, to 16,518.88 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.31% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.28% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.37%.

TOP STORIES

Private equity firm Catalyst Capital Group on Monday offered to buy an estimated C$150 million stake in Hudson’s Bay Co , and said it will oppose Executive Chairman Richard Baker’s C$1.74 billion take-private proposal.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Altagas Ltd: CIBC raises target price to C$21 from C$20

Fortis Inc: CIBC raises target price to C$55 from C$52

Prairiesky Royalty Ltd: National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$18.5 from C$17.5

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,420.2; -0.47%

US crude: $55.94; -0.50%

Brent crude: $62.87; -0.62%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0900 (approx.) Monthly home price mm for May: Prior 0.4%

0900 (approx.) Monthly home price yy for May: Prior 5.2%

0900 (approx.) Monthly Home Price Index for May: Prior 274.7

1000 Existing home sales for Jun: Expected 5.33 mln; Prior 5.34 mln

1000 Existing home sales percentage change for Jun: Expected -0.2%; Prior 2.5%

1000 Richmond Fed Composite Index for Jul: Prior 3

1000 Richmond Fed, Services Index for Jul: Prior 17

1000 Richmond Fed Manufacturing Shipments for Jul: Prior 7

