CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise; tracking global shares

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a slightly higher open for Canada’s main stock index on Tuesday tracking gains in global shares, despite a dip in the price of metals and crude.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.12 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canada’s main stock index gained on Monday, boosted by a bounce-back in shares of cannabis producers and sharp gains for gold miners as bullion prices hit a four-month high.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.78 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.38 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.52 percent.
Canadian software maker BlackBerry Ltd on Monday launched new cybersecurity software, which identifies vulnerabilities in programs used in self-driving cars.
WSP Global Inc; CIBC raised price target to C$63 from C$57
Stantec Inc; CIBC raised price target to C$39 from C$38
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc; CIBC raised price target to C$68 from C$65
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1333.4; unchanged
U.S. crude: $63.95; -0.54 pct
Brent crude: $69.41; -1.21 pct
LME 3-month copper: $7051; -2.21 pct
0830 NY Fed Manufacturing For Jan: Expected 18.00; Prior 18.00
(Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)