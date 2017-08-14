FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures set to open higher as North Korea tensions ease
August 14, 2017 / 11:22 AM / in 2 months

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures set to open higher as North Korea tensions ease

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index was set for a higher start on Monday as investors returned to riskier assets following a slight easing of tensions between the United States and North Korea.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula eased slightly after South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in said resolving Pyongyang’s nuclear ambitions must be done peacefully and key U.S. officials played down the risk of an imminent war with North Korea.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.19 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada’s main stock index posted its lowest close in five weeks on Friday, weighed by a move lower in financials and a fall in shares of auto parts maker Magna International Inc despite reporting better-than-forecast quarterly profit.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.45 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.56 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.57 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)

TOP STORIES

An effective dispute settlement mechanism is essential in any trade agreement, Canada’s foreign affairs minister Chrystia Freeland said on Friday, less than a week before the first round of negotiations on the North American trade pact.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Hydro One Ltd: Credit Suisse reinstates coverage with a “neutral” rating; C$26 target price

Metro Inc: Barclays cuts price target to C$44 from C$45

Trican Well Service Ltd: JP Morgan raises price target to C$6 from C$5

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1279.8; -0.61 percent

US crude: $48.5; -0.68 percent

Brent crude: $51.66; -0.84 percent

LME 3-month copper: $6383.5; -0.42 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

No economic indicators are scheduled for release.

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1=1.27) (Reporting by Nishit Kunal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

