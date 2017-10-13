CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures set to open higher as oil prices rise

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada’s main stock index on Friday as oil prices edged up after a strong Chinese oil import data and turmoil in the Middle East boosted bulls in a market that is rebalancing after years of excess.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.20 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada’s main stock index pulled back from a 7-1/2-month high on Thursday with broad declines led by energy stocks under pressure from weaker oil prices.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.08 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.05 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.05 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

The leaders of Mexico and Canada pledged on Thursday to work toward a renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement even as talks taking place in the United States turned sour due to hard-line U.S. demands.

The union leading a month-long strike at a General Motors Co auto plant in Ontario is refusing to make concessions after GM threatened to move production to Mexico, a move that could cost thousands of Canadian jobs.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,294.5; -0.05 pct

US crude: $51.59; +1.94 pct

Brent crude: $57.51; +2.24 pct

LME 3-month copper: $6,899.50; +0.17 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Cervus Equipment Corp: CIBC raises price target to C$17 from C$15

Pretium Resources Inc: CIBC raises to outperformer

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Core CPI mm, SA for Sep: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.2 pct

0830 Core CPI yy, NSA for Sep: Expected 1.8 pct; Prior 1.7 pct

0830 CPI Index, NSA for Sep: Expected 246.938 ; Prior 245.520

0830 Core CPI Index, SA for Sep: Prior 252.54

0830 CPI mm, SA for Sep: Expected 0.6 pct; Prior 0.4 pct

0830 CPI yy, NSA for Sep: Expected 2.3 pct; Prior 1.9 pct

0830 Real weekly earnings mm for Sep: Expected -0.3 pct; Prior -0.6 pct

0830 Retail sales ex-autos mm for Sep: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.2 pct

0830 Retail sales mm for Sep: Expected 1.7 pct; Prior -0.2 pct

0830 Retail ex gas/autos for Sep: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior -0.1 pct

0830 Retail control for Sep: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior -0.2 pct

1000 Business inventories mm for Aug: Expected 0.7 pct; Prior 0.2 pct

1000 US retail inventory ex auto (R) for Aug: Prior 0.4 pct

1000 U Mich Sentiment Preliminary for Oct: Expected 95.0; Prior 95.1

1000 U Mich Conditions Preliminary for Oct: Expected 111.3 ; Prior 111.7

1000 U Mich Expectations Preliminary for Oct: Expected 84.7 ; Prior 84.4

1000 U Mich 1 year inflation preliminary for Oct: Prior 2.7 pct

1000 U Mich 5-year inflation preliminary for Oct: Prior 2.5 pct

1100 Cleveland fed CPI for Sep: Prior 0.2 pct

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory