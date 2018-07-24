CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures set to open higher as oil prices rise

July 24 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index were up on Tuesday as escalating tensions between the United States and Iran pushed crude oil prices higher.

Iran will respond with equal countermeasures if the United States tries to block its oil exports, the foreign ministry in Tehran said on Tuesday.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.36 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada’s main stock index ended slightly lower on Monday, as gains in energy shares offset a drop in the materials and industrials sectors.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.4 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.21 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.15 percent.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Mav Beauty Brands Inc: Jefferies starts coverage with “buy” rating; price target C$15

Suncor Energy Inc: Mizuho initiates coverage with “buy” rating; C$61 price target

Sun Life Financial Inc: Canaccord Genuity starts with “hold” rating; price target of C$58

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,227.2; +0.13 pct

U.S. crude: $68.3; +0.6 pct

Brent crude: $73.17; +0.15 pct

LME 3-month copper: $6,184; +0.88 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0900 Monthly home price mm for May: Prior 0.1 pct

0900 Monthly home price yy for May: Prior 6.4 pct

0900 Monthly Home Price Index for May: Prior 262.5

0945 Markit Composite Flash PMI for Jul: Prior 56.2

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash for Jul: Expected 55.4; Prior 55.4

0945 Markit Services PMI Flash for Jul: Expected 56.5; Prior 56.5

1000 Rich Fed Composite Index for Jul: Prior 20

1000 Rich Fed, Services Index for Jul: Prior 21

1000 Rich Fed Manufacturing Shipments for Jul: Prior 17

($1= C$1.31) (Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)