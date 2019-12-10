Market News
December 10, 2019 / 12:36 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures slide on lower oil prices

3 Min Read

    Dec 10 (Reuters) - Futures pointed to a lower opening for
Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as crude prices fell on
slowing global demand outlook, while a looming U.S. tariff
deadline on Chinese goods weighed on sentiment.
    December futures on the S&P/TSX index         were down
0.39% at 7:00 a.m. ET.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
          closed down 0.27% at 16,950.85 on Monday.             
    Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures         were
down 0.38% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures       
were down 0.33% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures        were down
0.4%.     
     
    TOP STORIES          
    Senior U.S. and Canadian officials were set to fly to Mexico
City to work on the final changes to a languishing North
American trade pact that could clear the way for a vote in the
U.S. Congress before the end of the year.             
    Hudson's Bay Co          reported a 2.3% fall in quarterly
revenue, as the Canadian department store operator struggled to
attract shoppers to its Saks Fifth Avenue and namesake stores.
            
    Canadian oil producer Cenovus Energy Inc          said it
would spend nearly a quarter more in 2020, after the province of
Alberta lifted some curtailments on new oil wells last month.
            
    Canada's Enbridge Inc          said on Monday that a revised
environmental statement from the state of Minnesota's commerce
department concludes that replacing the aging Line 3 oil
pipeline would not introduce risks for Lake Superior in the case
of a spill.             
    
    ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS         
    Gibson Energy Inc         : Canaccord Genuity raises target
price to C$30 from C$28
    
    COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET           
    Gold futures       : $1469; +0.42 percent       
    US crude       : $58.77; -0.42 percent      
    Brent crude        : $63.98; -0.42 percent      
    
    U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
    0830 Labor costs revised for Q3: Expected 3.3%; Prior 3.6%
    0830 Productivity revised for Q3: Expected -0.1%; Prior
-0.3%
    
    FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
    TSX market report      
    Canadian dollar and bonds report             
    Reuters global stocks poll for Canada              
          
    Canadian markets directory         
 ($1 = C$1.33)

 (Reporting by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren
Daniel)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below