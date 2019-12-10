CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures slide on lower oil prices

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as crude prices fell on slowing global demand outlook, while a looming U.S. tariff deadline on Chinese goods weighed on sentiment. December futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.39% at 7:00 a.m. ET. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down 0.27% at 16,950.85 on Monday. Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.38% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.33% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.4%. TOP STORIES Senior U.S. and Canadian officials were set to fly to Mexico City to work on the final changes to a languishing North American trade pact that could clear the way for a vote in the U.S. Congress before the end of the year. Hudson's Bay Co reported a 2.3% fall in quarterly revenue, as the Canadian department store operator struggled to attract shoppers to its Saks Fifth Avenue and namesake stores. Canadian oil producer Cenovus Energy Inc said it would spend nearly a quarter more in 2020, after the province of Alberta lifted some curtailments on new oil wells last month. Canada's Enbridge Inc said on Monday that a revised environmental statement from the state of Minnesota's commerce department concludes that replacing the aging Line 3 oil pipeline would not introduce risks for Lake Superior in the case of a spill. ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS Gibson Energy Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$30 from C$28 COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET Gold futures : $1469; +0.42 percent US crude : $58.77; -0.42 percent Brent crude : $63.98; -0.42 percent U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY 0830 Labor costs revised for Q3: Expected 3.3%; Prior 3.6% 0830 Productivity revised for Q3: Expected -0.1%; Prior -0.3% FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES: TSX market report Canadian dollar and bonds report Reuters global stocks poll for Canada Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.33) (Reporting by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)