CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures slightly higher as oil at 5-month high

April 8 (Reuters) - Stock futures for Canada’s main stock index edged higher on Monday, as crude oil prices rose to their highest level since November 2018 on OPEC supply cuts, U.S. sanctions against Iran and Venezuela and fighting in Libya.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.05 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corp is expected to report housing starts data at 8:15 a.m. ET. Canadian building permits data for February is also scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX closed up 84.54 points, or 0.52 percent, at 16,396.15 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.31 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.12 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.1 percent.

TOP STORIES

The leader of Canada’s opposition Conservative Party said on Sunday that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau threatened to sue him for libel over statements made about a scandal that has dogged Trudeau and his ruling Liberal Party for two months.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Corus Entertainment Inc: CIBC raises price target to C$9 from C$8

George Weston Ltd: CIBC raises price target to C$113 from C$109

MEG Energy: National Bank of Canada raises rating to “outperform” from “sector perform”.

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1298.3; +0.44 percent

US crude: $63.39; +0.49 percent

Brent crude: $70.69; +0.5 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

1000 Employment Trends for Mar: Prior 111.2

1000 Durables ex-defense, R mm for Feb: Prior -1.9 pct

1000 Durable goods, R mm for Feb: Prior -1.6 pct

1000 Factory orders mm for Feb: Expected -0.6 pct; Prior 0.1 pct

1000 Durables ex-transport R mm for Feb: Prior 0.1 pct

1000 Nondefense cap ex-air R mm for Feb: Prior -0.1 pct

1000 Factory ex-transport mm for Feb: Prior -0.2 pct

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory