CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures slightly lower ahead of U.S. jobs report

May 4 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index edged lower on Friday, tracking gold prices and ahead of the closely watched U.S. jobs data.
U.S. job growth likely accelerated in April after a weather-related slowdown in the previous month, with the unemployment rate expected to drop to near a 17-1/2-year low of 4.0 percent.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.05 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 6.46 points, or 0.04 percent, on Thursday, to 15621.47.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.19 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.22 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.23 percent.
Canadian pipeline operator Enbridge Inc has agreed to pay $1.86 million in penalties for an alleged failure in inspecting certain lines within its Lakehead pipeline system.
Baytex Energy Corp: RBC raises target price to C$6 from C$5
Imperial Oil Ltd: National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$40 from C$38
Manulife Financial Corp: CIBC raises rating to outperformer from neutral
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1311; -0.13 percent
US crude: $68.77; +0.5 percent
Brent crude: $73.99; +0.5 percent
LME 3-month copper: $6827.5; +0.01 percent
0830 Non-farm payrolls for Apr: Expected 192,000; Prior 103,000
0830 Private payrolls for Apr: Expected 194,000; Prior 102,000
0830 Manufacturing payrolls for Apr: Expected 20,000; Prior 22,000
0830 Government payrolls for Apr: Prior 1,000
0830 Unemployment rate for Apr: Expected 4.0 pct; Prior 4.1 pct
0830 Average earnings mm for Apr: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.3 pct
0830 Average earnings yy for Apr: Expected 2.7 pct; Prior 2.7 pct
0830 Average workweek hours for Apr: Expected 34.5 hr; Prior 34.5 hr
0830 Labor force participation for Apr: Prior 62.9 pct0830 U6 Underemployment for Apr: Prior 8.0 pct
