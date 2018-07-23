CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures slightly lower as trade tensions weigh

July 23 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada’s main stock index on Monday, as trade fears escalated following President Donald Trump’s latest threats of further U.S. tariffs on China.
Trump said on Friday he was ready to impose tariffs on all $500 billion of imported goods from China.
September futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.02 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canadian wholesale trade data for May is due at 8:30 a.m. ET
The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 107.55 points, or 0.65 percent, to 16,435.46 on Friday. The index also closed the week down 0.65 percent, snapping a two-week winning streak.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.07 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were 0.09 percent lower and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures fell 0.36 percent.
U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group has secured EU antitrust approval to acquire a majority stake in Thomson Reuters’ Financial and Risk unit.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1,230.3; -0.06 pct
US crude: $69.12; 1.27 pct
Brent crude: $74.27; 1.64 pct
LME 3-month copper: $6195.5; 0.78 pct
• Loblaw Companies Ltd: Barclays raises price target to C$75 from C$71
• Solium Capital Inc: CIBC raises price target to C$13.50 from C$11.50
0830 National Activity Index for Jun: Prior -0.15
1000 Existing home sales for Jun: Expected 5.44 mln; Prior 5.43 mln
1000 Existing home sales percentage change for Jun: Expected 0.5 pct; Prior -0.4 pct
