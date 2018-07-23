CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures slightly lower as trade tensions weigh

July 23 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada’s main stock index on Monday, as trade fears escalated following President Donald Trump’s latest threats of further U.S. tariffs on China.

Trump said on Friday he was ready to impose tariffs on all $500 billion of imported goods from China.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.02 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canadian wholesale trade data for May is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 107.55 points, or 0.65 percent, to 16,435.46 on Friday. The index also closed the week down 0.65 percent, snapping a two-week winning streak.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.07 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were 0.09 percent lower and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures fell 0.36 percent.

TOP STORIES

U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group has secured EU antitrust approval to acquire a majority stake in Thomson Reuters’ Financial and Risk unit.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,230.3; -0.06 pct

US crude: $69.12; 1.27 pct

Brent crude: $74.27; 1.64 pct

LME 3-month copper: $6195.5; 0.78 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

• Loblaw Companies Ltd: Barclays raises price target to C$75 from C$71

• Solium Capital Inc: CIBC raises price target to C$13.50 from C$11.50

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0830 National Activity Index for Jun: Prior -0.15

1000 Existing home sales for Jun: Expected 5.44 mln; Prior 5.43 mln

1000 Existing home sales percentage change for Jun: Expected 0.5 pct; Prior -0.4 pct

