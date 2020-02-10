CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures slightly lower on falling oil prices

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index were slightly lower on Monday as crude prices fell on weaker demand from China, with the death toll from coronavirus rising over 900.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.5% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Housing starts data for January is due at 8:15 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s TSX fell 0.57% to 17,655.49 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.07% at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.01% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.02%.

TOP STORIES

Shanta Gold on Monday said it had acquired Barrick subsidiary Acacia Exploration’s project in southwestern Kenya in a $14.5 million deal which gives the Tanzania-focused miner its first asset outside the country.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Constellation Software Inc: RBC raises price target to C$1700 from C$1500

Husky Energy Inc: Credit Suisse cuts price target to C$12 from C$15

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc: RBC raises price target to C$22 from C$17

COMMODITIES AT 7:10 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1573.3; rose 0.17%

US crude: $50.25; fell 0.14%

Brent crude: $54.38; fell 0.17%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

1000 Employment Trends for Jan: Prior 109.7

($1 = 1.32 Canadian dollars)