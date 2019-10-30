CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures slip ahead of Fed, BoC rate decisions

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures inched lower on Wednesday, ahead of policy decisions from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada.
December futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.12% at 7:00 a.m. ET.
The Bank of Canada is expected to keep interest rates steady in its first policy announcement since the federal election. The decision is due out at 10:00 a.m. ET.
The U.S. Federal Reserve, meanwhile, is likely to announce a quarter-percentage-point cut to its overnight benchmark lending rate when it releases its latest policy statement at 02:00 p.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed 0.19% higher at 16,418.14 on Tuesday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were flat at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were 0.02% higher and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.07%.
South Korea’s LS Nikko Copper signed a contract with Canada’s First Quantum Minerals to buy 120,000 tonnes per year of copper concentrate for 15 years starting in 2020, the South Korean copper smelter said.
Electronic Arts Inc: Credit Suisse raises target price to $118 from $115
KKR & Co Inc: JMP Securities raises target price to $33 from $31
Lattice Semiconductor Corp: Jefferies raises target price to $22 from $19
COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1495.4; +0.32%
US crude: $55.53; -0.02%
Brent crude: $61.71; +0.19%
0815 (approx.) ADP national employment for Oct: Expected 120,000; Prior 135,000
0830 GDP advance for Q3: Expected 1.6%; Prior 2.0%
0830 GDP sales advance for Q3: Expected 2.4%; Prior 3.0%
0830 GDP consumer spending advance for Q3: Prior 4.6%
0830 GDP deflator advance for Q3: Expected 1.9%; Prior 2.6%
0830 Core PCE prices advance for Q3: Expected 2.1%; Prior 1.9%
0830 PCE prices advance for Q3: Expected 2.0%; Prior 2.4%
1400 Fed funds target rate: Expected 1.5%-1.75%; Prior 1.75%-2%
1400 Fed int on excess reserves: Prior 1.80%
Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.31) (Reporting by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)