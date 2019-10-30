CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures slip ahead of Fed, BoC rate decisions

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures inched lower on Wednesday, ahead of policy decisions from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.12% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Bank of Canada is expected to keep interest rates steady in its first policy announcement since the federal election. The decision is due out at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The U.S. Federal Reserve, meanwhile, is likely to announce a quarter-percentage-point cut to its overnight benchmark lending rate when it releases its latest policy statement at 02:00 p.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed 0.19% higher at 16,418.14 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were flat at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were 0.02% higher and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.07%.

TOP STORIES

South Korea’s LS Nikko Copper signed a contract with Canada’s First Quantum Minerals to buy 120,000 tonnes per year of copper concentrate for 15 years starting in 2020, the South Korean copper smelter said.

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1495.4; +0.32%

US crude: $55.53; -0.02%

Brent crude: $61.71; +0.19%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0815 (approx.) ADP national employment for Oct: Expected 120,000; Prior 135,000

0830 GDP advance for Q3: Expected 1.6%; Prior 2.0%

0830 GDP sales advance for Q3: Expected 2.4%; Prior 3.0%

0830 GDP consumer spending advance for Q3: Prior 4.6%

0830 GDP deflator advance for Q3: Expected 1.9%; Prior 2.6%

0830 Core PCE prices advance for Q3: Expected 2.1%; Prior 1.9%

0830 PCE prices advance for Q3: Expected 2.0%; Prior 2.4%

1400 Fed funds target rate: Expected 1.5%-1.75%; Prior 1.75%-2%

1400 Fed int on excess reserves: Prior 1.80%

