CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures slip as trade deal concerns hit oil

November 11 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock fell on Monday as oil prices slipped after comments from President Donald Trump tempered expectations around a U.S.-China trade deal.

Trump said on Saturday that the trade talks were moving along “very nicely” but the United States would only make a deal with Beijing if it was the right one for America.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.22% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 0.43% to 16,877.42 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.4% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.35% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.4%.

TOP STORIES

TC Energy’s Keystone oil pipeline has returned to service following the approval of their repair and restart plan by the U.S. Pipeline And Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) on Nov. 10.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Autocanada Inc: CIBC raises target price to C$12 from C$11

Exchange Income Corp: RBC raises target price to C$43 from C$40

Enerflex Ltd: Scotiabank cuts rating to “sector perform” from “sector outperform”

COMMODITIES AT 7:05 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1465.3; +0.16%

US crude: $56.52; -1.26%

Brent crude: $61.87; -1.02%

