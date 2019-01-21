CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures slip on lower crude prices

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index edged lower on Monday as oil prices dropped after data showed the Chinese economy slowed last year.
March futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.22 percent at 6:55 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX closed up 92.61 points, or 0.61 percent, at 15,303.83 on Friday.
CI Financial Corp: Barclays cuts target price to C$19 from C$21
Hudbay Minerals Inc: CIBC cuts rating to neutral from outperformer
Teck Resources Ltd: Barclays raises target price to C$42 from C$38
COMMODITIES AT 6:55 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1277.8; -0.37 percent
US crude: $53.68; -0.22 percent
Brent crude: $62.54; -0.26 percent
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.33) (Siddharth Athreya V in Bengaluru)