CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures slip tracking global cues

April 25 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index edged lower on Thursday after world equity markets slipped amid global growth worries.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.06 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 82.88 points, or 0.50 percent, to 16,586.52 on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.46 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.01 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.21 percent.

TOP STORY

Bombardier cut its full-year profit and revenue forecast, as delays in some large projects hit its dominant transportation unit that makes rail cars.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Cenovus Energy Inc: JP Morgan raises target price to C$16 from C$15

Hydro One Ltd: Credit Suisse raises price target to C$20 from C$19

TFI International Inc: CIBC raises price target to C$47 from C$44

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1275.5; -0.09 percent

US crude: $66.08; +0.29 percent

Brent crude: $75.18; +0.82 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Durable goods for March: Expected 0.8 pct; Prior -1.6 pct

0830 Durables ex-transport for March: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior -0.1 pct

0830 Durables ex-defense mm for March: Prior -1.9 pct

0830 Nondefense cap ex-air for March: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior -0.1 pct

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 200,000; Prior 192,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 201,250

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 1.699 mln; Prior 1.653 mln

1100 KC Fed Manufacturing for April: Prior 17

1100 KC Fed Composite Index for April: Prior 10

