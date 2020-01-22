CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures tick up ahead of BoC policy meeting, inflation data

Jan 22(Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index edged up on Wednesday, ahead of the central bank’s interest rate decision and inflation data due later in the day.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.04% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Bank of Canada’s (BoC) rate decision is due at 10:00 a.m. ET. Separately, inflation data for December is due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s TSX index ended 0.14% lower at 17,572.28 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.29% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.42% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.73%.

TOP STORIES

Shares in French train manufacturer maker Alstom jumped, hitting their highest in almost two years, after a report of a potential approach by its Canadian peer Bombardier to combine the firm’s rail business.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Ero Copper Corp : National Bank of Canada raises target to C$21.50 from C$21

First Quantum Minerals : National Bank of Canada ups to outperform from sectorperform

Spin Master Corp : CIBC cuts to neutral from outperformer

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,555.8.7; -0.13%

US crude: $58.05; -0.57%

Brent crude: $64.25; -0.53%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0830 National Activity Index for Dec: Prior 0.56

0900(approx.) Monthly home price mm for Nov: Prior 0.2 pct

0900(approx.) Monthly home price yy for Nov: Prior 5.0 pct

0900(approx.) Monthly Home Price Index for Nov: Prior 280.2

1000 Existing home sales for Dec: Expected 5.43 mln; Prior 5.35 mln

1000 Existing home sales % change for Dec: Expected 1.3%; Prior -1.7%

