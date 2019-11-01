CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures tick up on higher oil prices

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada’s main stock index on Friday, supported by gains in oil prices on the back of a surprise bounce in Chinese factory activity.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.06% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada’s IHS Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index for October is due at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed 0.11% lower at 16,483.16 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.18% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were 0.2% higher and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.24%.

TOP STORIES

An estimated 9,120 barrels of oil have spilled from TC Energy Corp’s Keystone crude pipeline in North Dakota, state authorities said on Thursday, a major leak at a time of increased regulatory scrutiny of oil pipeline expansions.

Hudson’s Bay Co shareholder Catalyst Capital Group Inc has opposed an agreed deal by the struggling Canadian department store operator with a group led by executive chairman Richard Baker to be taken private.

Canadian pipeline operator Enbridge Inc on Thursday won backing from a Michigan state court to permit a 66-year-old crude oil pipeline to continue to run under a state waterway, pushing back authorities’ efforts to have the pipeline decommissioned.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Bombardier Inc: CIBC cuts target price to C$3 from C$3.25

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc: CIBC raises target price to C$29 from C$25

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1512.8; -0.13%

US crude: $54.41; +0.42%

Brent crude: $59.73; +0.18%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Non-farm payrolls for Oct: Expected 89,000; Prior 136,000

0830 Private payrolls for Oct: Expected 80,000; Prior 114,000

0830 Manufacturing payrolls for Oct: Expected -50,000; Prior -2,000

0830 Government payrolls for Oct: Prior 22,000

0830 Unemployment rate for Oct: Expected 3.6%; Prior 3.5%

0830 Average earnings mm for Oct: Expected 0.3%; Prior 0.0%

0830 Average earnings yy for Oct: Expected 3.0%; Prior 2.9%

0830 Average workweek hours for Oct: Expected 34.4 hrs; Prior 34.4 hrs

0830 Labor force participation for Oct: Prior 63.2%

0830 U6 underemployment for Oct: Prior 6.9%

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final for Oct: Prior 51.5

1000 Construction spending mm for Sep: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.1%

1000 ISM Manufacturing PMI for Oct: Expected 48.9; Prior 47.8

1000 ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid for Oct: Expected 49.9; Prior 49.7

1000 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for Oct: Expected 46.4; Prior 46.3

1000 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for Oct: Prior 47.3

