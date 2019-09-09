CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures tick up on rising crude prices

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index edged up on Monday, following a rise in oil prices after Saudi Arabia’s new energy minister confirmed his country’s commitment to OPEC-led crude supply cuts.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, who took over as energy minister from Khalid al-Falih on Sunday, said on Monday the world’s top oil exporter would keep working with other producers to achieve market balance and that an OPEC-led supply-curbing deal would survive “with the will of everybody”.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.05% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange S&P/TSX composite index fell 39.48 points, or 0.24% to 16,535.33 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.19% at 7:00 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures gained 0.23% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures 0.18%.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

SilverCrest Metals Inc: RBC raises target price to C$9.50 from C$7.50

Teck Resources Ltd: Scotiabank cuts target price to C$36 from C$39

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1511; +0.13%

US crude: $56.91; +0.69%

Brent crude: $61.89; +0.57%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

1000 (approx.) Employment Trends for Aug: Prior 111.0

1500 Consumer credit for Jul: Expected $16.00 bln; Prior $14.60 bln

($1= C$1.32) (Reporting by Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)