CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures tick up on rising crude prices

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index edged up on Monday, following a rise in oil prices after Saudi Arabia’s new energy minister confirmed his country’s commitment to OPEC-led crude supply cuts.
Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, who took over as energy minister from Khalid al-Falih on Sunday, said on Monday the world’s top oil exporter would keep working with other producers to achieve market balance and that an OPEC-led supply-curbing deal would survive “with the will of everybody”.
September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.05% at 7:00 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange S&P/TSX composite index fell 39.48 points, or 0.24% to 16,535.33 on Friday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.19% at 7:00 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures gained 0.23% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures 0.18%.
SilverCrest Metals Inc: RBC raises target price to C$9.50 from C$7.50
Teck Resources Ltd: Scotiabank cuts target price to C$36 from C$39
COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1511; +0.13%
US crude: $56.91; +0.69%
Brent crude: $61.89; +0.57%
1000 (approx.) Employment Trends for Aug: Prior 111.0
1500 Consumer credit for Jul: Expected $16.00 bln; Prior $14.60 bln
Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.32) (Reporting by Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)