CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures up after severe weekly loss

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index rose on Monday, after a massive sell-off pulled down the bourse last week.
December futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.85 percent at 7:02 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 35.82 points, or 0.24 percent, to 14,888.26 on Friday. The index fell 3.8 percent last week.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures edged up 0.38 percent at 7:06 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.79 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 1.06 percent.
Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank) has hired four people for its metals business in New York after losing six traders and salesmen who defected to rival Canadian lender Bank of Montreal (BMO) last month, sources said.
Aecon Group Inc: CIBC raises price target to C$21 from C$20
Interrent REIT: Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$13.5 from C$12
Roots Corp: Jefferies cuts price target to C$11 from C$14
COMMODITIES AT 7:07 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1227.5; fell 0.4 percent
US crude: $67.33; fell 0.38 percent
Brent crude: $77.33; fell 0.37 percent
0830 Personal consumption real mm for Sep: Prior 0.2 pct
0830 Personal income mm for Sep: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior 0.3 pct
0830 Consumption, adjusted mm for Sep: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior 0.3 pct
0830 Core PCE price index mm for Sep: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior 0 pct
0830 Core PCE price index yy for Sep: Expected 2 pct; Prior 2 pct
0830 PCE price index mm for Sep: Prior 0.1 pct
0830 PCE price index yy for Sep: Prior 2.2 pct
1030 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for Oct: Prior 28.1
