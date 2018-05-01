CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures up after Trump extends tariff exemptions

May 1 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was poised to open higher on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump postponed the imposition of steel and aluminum tariffs on the country, the European Union and Mexico. June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.11 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. Amid a slew of earnings, investors will also focus on GDP data which is due at 8:30 a.m. ET. Canada's economy is likely to have expanded 0.3 percent in February. Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, weighed by declines for the financial and materials groups, as the market reopened after an outage halted trading for several hours on Friday afternoon. Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.08 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.01 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.03 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here) TOP STORIES Trump has postponed the imposition of steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada, the European Union and Mexico until June 1, and has reached agreements for permanent exemptions for Argentina, Australia and Brazil, the White House said on Monday. Canadian oil and gas producer Encana Corp beat analysts' estimates with a 50 percent rise in adjusted profit for the first quarter, helped by higher production and stronger prices for its crude. Canada's stock exchange, the world's sixth largest, was back in business on Monday after a hardware glitch abruptly ended trading on Friday and the exchange operator TMX Group said it was working to ensure there will be no repeat of the embarrassing market disruption. ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS Canadian National Railway Co : CIBC cuts rating to neutral from outperformer Norbord Inc : Credit Suisse cuts rating to neutral from outperform COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET Gold futures : $1308.6; -0.8 percent US crude : $67.95; -0.9 percent Brent crude : $74.14; -0.74 percent LME 3-month copper : $6787.5; -0.29 percent U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY 0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final for Apr: Prior 56.5 1000 Construction spending mm for Mar: Expected 0.5 pct; Prior 0.1 pct 1000 ISM Manufacturing PMI for Apr: Expected 58.3; Prior 59.3 1000 ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid for Apr: Expected 78; Prior 78.1 1000 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for Apr: Expected 57.0; Prior 57.3 1000 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for Apr: Prior 61.9 1030 Texas Service Sector Outlook for Apr: Prior 13.5 1030 Dallas Fed Services Revenues for Apr: Prior 19.3 1530 Domestic car sales for Apr: Expected 4.05 mln; Prior 4.10 mln 1530 Total vehicle sales for Apr: Expected 17.10 mln; Prior 17.48 mln 1530 Domestic truck sales for Apr: Expected 9.50 mln; Prior 9.64 mln 1530 All car sales for Apr: Prior 5.62 mln 1530 All truck sales for Apr: Prior 11.87 mln FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES: TSX market report Canadian dollar and bonds report Reuters global stocks poll for Canada Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.29) (Reporting by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)