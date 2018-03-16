CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures up ahead of factory data

March 16 (Reuters) - Futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada’s main stock index on Friday ahead of January factory data in a week dominated by worries over trade wars.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.16 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Statistics Canada will release a report at 8:30 a.m. ET on January manufacturing sales, which are forecast to fall 0.8 percent, after a 0.3 percent dip in December. Data on foreign investment in Canadian securities for January is also scheduled for release around the same time.
Canada’s main stock index erased most early gains to close little changed on Thursday, as increases in energy shares were offset by declines in metals.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.05 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.05 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.09 percent.
French cosmetics group L’Oreal said it was buying Canadian beauty technology company ModiFace, as it looks to roll out more digital services such as virtual make-up tests.
The chief executive of a Vancouver-based company appeared in a Washington state court on Thursday in the first U.S. case in which a company has been targeted for providing criminal drug cartels with the technology to evade law enforcement, the U.S. Justice Department said.
Intact Financial Corp: RBC raises rating to “outperform” from “sector perform”
Slate Office REIT: CIBC initiates coverage with “neutral” rating
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1320.8; +0.23 percent
US crude: $61.34; +0.25 percent
Brent crude: $65.17; +0.08 percent
LME 3-month copper: $6953.5; +0.48 percent
0830 Building permits: number for Feb: Expected 1.320 mln; Prior 1.377 mln
0830 Build permits: change mm for Feb: Prior 5.9 pct
0830 Housing starts number mm for Feb: Expected 1.290 mln; Prior 1.326 mln
0830 House starts mm: change for Feb: Prior 9.7 pct
0915 Industrial production mm for Feb: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior -0.1 pct
0915 Capacity utilization mm for Feb: Expected 77.7 pct; Prior 77.5 pct
0915 Manufacturing output mm for Feb: Expected 0.5 pct; Prior 0.0 pct
1000 JOLTS job openings for Jan: Expected 5.890 mln; Prior 5.811 mln
1000 U Mich Sentiment Preliminary for Mar: Expected 99.3; Prior 99.7
1000 U Mich Conditions Preliminary for Mar: Expected 114.5; Prior 114.9
1000 U Mich Expectations Preliminary for Mar: Expected 89.8; Prior 90
1000 U mich 1 year inflation preliminary for Mar: Prior 2.7 pct
1000 U mich 5-year inflation preliminary for Mar: Prior 2.5 pct
1030 ECRI Weekly Index for Mar: Prior 149.3
1030 ECRI weekly annualized for Mar: Prior 5.7 pct
Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.31) (Reporting by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)