CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures up ahead of factory data

March 16 (Reuters) - Futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada’s main stock index on Friday ahead of January factory data in a week dominated by worries over trade wars.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.16 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Statistics Canada will release a report at 8:30 a.m. ET on January manufacturing sales, which are forecast to fall 0.8 percent, after a 0.3 percent dip in December. Data on foreign investment in Canadian securities for January is also scheduled for release around the same time.

Canada’s main stock index erased most early gains to close little changed on Thursday, as increases in energy shares were offset by declines in metals.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.05 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.05 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.09 percent.

TOP STORIES

French cosmetics group L’Oreal said it was buying Canadian beauty technology company ModiFace, as it looks to roll out more digital services such as virtual make-up tests.

The chief executive of a Vancouver-based company appeared in a Washington state court on Thursday in the first U.S. case in which a company has been targeted for providing criminal drug cartels with the technology to evade law enforcement, the U.S. Justice Department said.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Intact Financial Corp: RBC raises rating to “outperform” from “sector perform”

Slate Office REIT: CIBC initiates coverage with “neutral” rating

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1320.8; +0.23 percent

US crude: $61.34; +0.25 percent

Brent crude: $65.17; +0.08 percent

LME 3-month copper: $6953.5; +0.48 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Building permits: number for Feb: Expected 1.320 mln; Prior 1.377 mln

0830 Build permits: change mm for Feb: Prior 5.9 pct

0830 Housing starts number mm for Feb: Expected 1.290 mln; Prior 1.326 mln

0830 House starts mm: change for Feb: Prior 9.7 pct

0915 Industrial production mm for Feb: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior -0.1 pct

0915 Capacity utilization mm for Feb: Expected 77.7 pct; Prior 77.5 pct

0915 Manufacturing output mm for Feb: Expected 0.5 pct; Prior 0.0 pct

1000 JOLTS job openings for Jan: Expected 5.890 mln; Prior 5.811 mln

1000 U Mich Sentiment Preliminary for Mar: Expected 99.3; Prior 99.7

1000 U Mich Conditions Preliminary for Mar: Expected 114.5; Prior 114.9

1000 U Mich Expectations Preliminary for Mar: Expected 89.8; Prior 90

1000 U mich 1 year inflation preliminary for Mar: Prior 2.7 pct

1000 U mich 5-year inflation preliminary for Mar: Prior 2.5 pct

1030 ECRI Weekly Index for Mar: Prior 149.3

1030 ECRI weekly annualized for Mar: Prior 5.7 pct

