CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures up ahead of GDP data

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index edged higher on Friday ahead of gross domestic product (GDP) data for July.

The economy is forecast to have grown by 0.1 percent in July.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.14 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

GDP data for July and producer prices data for August are due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Canada’s main stock index was little changed on Thursday, squeezing out only a modest gain, with a strong rally in BlackBerry Ltd and Bombardier Inc offsetting a slide in energy issues.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.05 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.04 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.13 percent.

TOP STORIES

Dave McKay, the CEO of Royal Bank of Canada, on Thursday pushed back on a suggestion by JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon that bitcoin is a fraud, though he said the cryptocurrency needs monitoring.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Blackberry Ltd: RBC raises target price to $10.50 from $9.50

Sandstorm Gold Ltd: Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$10 FROM C$9.5

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1288.5; +0.23 percent

US crude: $51.52; -0.08 percent

Brent crude: $57.34; -0.12 percent

LME 3-month copper: $6526.5; +0.07 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Personal consumption real mm for Aug: Prior 0.2 pct

0830 Personal income mm for Aug: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.4 pct

0830 Consumption, adjusted mm for Aug: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior 0.3 pct

0830 Core PCE price index mm for Aug: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.1 pct

0830 Core PCE price index yy for Aug: Prior 1.4 pct

0830 PCE price index mm for Aug: Prior 0.1 pct

0830 PCE price index yy for Aug: Prior 1.4 pct

0900 Dallas fed PCE for Aug: Prior 1.4 pct

0945 Chicago PMI for Sep: Expected 58.5; Prior 58.9

1000 U Mich Sentiment Final for Sep: Expected 95.3; Prior 95.3

1000 U Mich Conditions Final for Sep: Expected 113.7; Prior 113.9

1000 U Mich Expectations Final for Sep: Expected 83.2; Prior 83.4

1000 U Mich 1-year inflation Final for Sep: Prior 2.7 pct

1000 U Mich 5-year inflation final for Sep: Prior 2.6 pct

