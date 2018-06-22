CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures up ahead of OPEC meeting

June 22 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday, with crude prices up more than 1 percent as OPEC meets in Vienna. OPEC moved closer towards boosting oil output as its leader, Saudi Arabia, appeared to have persuaded arch-rival Iran to cooperate, after major consumers warned of a supply shortage. June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.37 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. Canadian inflation and retail sales data are scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. May inflation rate is likely to come in at 0.3 percent, while retail sales for April are expected to be unchanged. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX rose 104.42 points, or 0.64 percent, to 16,420.95 on Thursday, helped by the energy sector. Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.42 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.41 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.31 percent. TOP STORIES Canadian software maker BlackBerry Ltd on Friday reported quarterly revenue and profit that topped analysts' estimates, driven by strong growth in its high-margin software and services business. Lithium Americas Corp plans rapid development of its Thacker Pass lithium project in Nevada, the company said on Thursday, as it released a feasibility study on what it calls the largest U.S. deposit of the crucial battery ingredient. ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS Emera Inc : IA Securities raises rating to "strong buy" from "buy". COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET Gold futures : $1271.1; +0.05 percent US crude : $66.37; +1.27 percent Brent crude : $74.12; +1.46 percent LME 3-month copper : $6826; +0.59 percent U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY 0945 Markit Composite Flash PMI for June: Prior 56.6 0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash for June: Expected 56.5; Prior 56.4 0945 Markit Services PMI Flash for June: Expected 56.4; Prior 56.8 1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 149.3 1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 2.7 pct FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES: TSX market report Canadian dollar and bonds report Reuters global stocks poll for Canada Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.33) (Reporting by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)