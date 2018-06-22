FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2018 / 11:35 AM / in 2 hours

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures up ahead of OPEC meeting

    June 22 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher
opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday, with crude
prices up more than 1 percent as OPEC meets in Vienna.
    OPEC moved closer towards boosting oil output as its leader,
Saudi Arabia, appeared to have persuaded arch-rival Iran to
cooperate, after major consumers warned of a supply shortage.
            
    June futures on the S&P/TSX index         were up 0.37
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
    Canadian inflation and retail sales data are scheduled for
release at 8:30 a.m. ET. May inflation rate is likely to come in
at 0.3 percent, while retail sales for April are expected to be
unchanged.             
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX rose 104.42 points, or
0.64 percent, to 16,420.95 on Thursday, helped by the energy
sector.             
    Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures         were up
0.42 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
       were up 0.41 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures       
were up 0.31 percent.     
    
     
    TOP STORIES          
    Canadian software maker BlackBerry Ltd         on Friday
reported quarterly revenue and profit that topped analysts'
estimates, driven by strong growth in its high-margin software
and services business.             
    Lithium Americas Corp          plans rapid development of
its Thacker Pass lithium project in Nevada, the company said on
Thursday, as it released a feasibility study on what it calls
the largest U.S. deposit of the crucial battery ingredient.
            
    
    ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS         
    Emera Inc         : IA Securities raises rating to "strong
buy" from "buy".
    
    COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET           
    Gold futures        : $1271.1; +0.05 percent       
    US crude       : $66.37; +1.27 percent      
    Brent crude        : $74.12; +1.46 percent      
    LME 3-month copper        : $6826; +0.59 percent        
    
    U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
    0945 Markit Composite Flash PMI for June: Prior 56.6
    0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash for June: Expected 56.5;
Prior 56.4
    0945 Markit Services PMI Flash for June: Expected 56.4;
Prior 56.8
    1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 149.3
    1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 2.7 pct
    
    FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
    TSX market report      
    Canadian dollar and bonds report             
    Reuters global stocks poll for Canada              
          
    Canadian markets directory         
 ($1 = C$1.33)

 (Reporting by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)
