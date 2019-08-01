CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures up as focus turns to earnings

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada’s main stock index on Thursday as investors parsed through a host of major company earnings.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 59.49 points, or 0.36 percent, to 16,406.56 on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.18% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.13% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.23%.

TOP STORIES

Britain’s London Stock Exchange has agreed to buy financial information provider Refinitiv in a $27 billion deal aimed at offering trading across regions and currencies and positioning the company as a competitor to Bloomberg.

Canada’s Bombardier Inc reported a larger quarterly loss than analysts had expected, and lowered its full-year earnings forecast, as the company wrestled with challenges in its key rail division.

Thomson Reuters Corp raised its sales and core profit outlook for 2019 and 2020 after reporting 4% organic revenue growth in the second quarter, which it said was its best since 2008 and ahead of its expectations.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd beat estimates for quarterly profit, as higher prices for Canadian crude helped offset lower production.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Bausch Health Companies Inc: Jefferies raises target price to $32 from $31

Cargojet Inc: RBC raises target price to C$119 from C$100

Painted Pony Energy Ltd: Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$1.6 from C$1.75

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1409.6; -1.36 percent

US crude: $57.85; -1.25 percent

Brent crude: $64.45; -0.92 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0730 Challenger layoffs for Jul: Prior 41,977

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 214,000; Prior 206,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average : Prior 213,000

0830 Continued jobless claims : Expected 1.678 mln; Prior 1.676 mln

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final for Jul: Prior 50.0

1000 Construction spending mm for Jun: Expected 0.3%; Prior -0.8%

1000 ISM Manufacturing PMI for Jul: Expected 52.0; Prior 51.7

1000 ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid for Jul: Expected 49.6; Prior 47.9

1000 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for Jul: Expected 53.4; Prior 54.5

1000 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for Jul: Prior 50.0

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.32) (Compiled by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)