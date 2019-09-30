CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures up as investors shrug off fresh trade jitters

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main index were slightly higher on Monday, as investors shrugged off reports that Washington is considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges.

The Donald Trump administration’s reported move fueled more U.S.-China trade angst ahead of critical negotiations next week.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.09% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Data on producer prices is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s TSX falls 0.57 percent to 16,694.27 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.19% at 7:05 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.24% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.36%.

TOP STORIES

A U.S. recommendation that consumers avoid vaping products containing the active ingredient in marijuana ahead of their legalization in Canada next month could be a blow to Canadian cannabis companies’ hopes that the higher-margin products will help propel them to profitability.

Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto PLC, has cancelled plans for the sale or floatation of its Canadian iron ore business, following unsuccessful attempts to find buyers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

CCL Industries Inc: BMO cuts target price to C$69 from C$70

Akumin Inc: Canaccord Genuity initiates coverage with buy rating

COMMODITIES AT 7:05 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1490.2; fell 0.83 percent

US crude: $55.32; fell 1.06 percent

Brent crude: $61.12; fell 1.28 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0945 Chicago PMI for Sep: Expected 50.2; Prior 50.4

1030 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for Sep: Prior 2.70

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.32) (Reporting by Sourav Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)