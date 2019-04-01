CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures up as oil extends gains, China data boosts sentiment

April 1 (Reuters) - Futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada’s main stock index on Monday, led by rising crude and strong manufacturing data from China which boosted global investor sentiment.

China’s manufacturing sector unexpectedly returned to growth for the first time in four months in March, in a sign that government stimulus measures may be slowly gaining traction, a private business survey showed.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.44 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada’s Markit manufacturing PMI data is due at 9:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 53.40 points, or 0.33 percent, to 16,102.09 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.67 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures 0.63 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures 0.92 percent.

TOP STORIES

A former cabinet member at the heart of a crisis that could cost Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau his job on Friday released documents to back up her case that she had been pressured to help a large corporation avoid a corruption trial.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed a new permission for TransCanada Corp to build the long-delayed Keystone pipeline for imports of Canadian oil, replacing his previous permits in a fresh attempt to get around the blocking of the $8 billion project by a court in Montana.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc on Sunday said it will restructure its capital markets business in the United Kingdom, with uncertainty looming over the country as it prepares to exit from the European Union.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd: JPMorgan cuts target price to C$335 from C$337

Carmanah Technologies Corp: Canaccord Genuity cuts rating to hold from buy

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1291.2; -0.34 percent

US crude: $60.74; +1 percent

Brent crude: $68.52; +1.39 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0830 Retail sales ex-autos mm for Feb: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior 0.9 pct

0830 Retail sales mm for Feb: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.2 pct

0830 Retail ex gas/autos for Feb: Prior 1.2 pct

0830 Retail control for Feb: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior 1.1 pct

0830 Retail sales YoY for Feb: Prior 2.28 pct

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final for Mar: Prior 52.5

1000 Business inventories mm for Jan: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.6 pct

1000 Construction spending mm for Feb: Expected -0.3 pct; Prior 1.3 pct

1000 ISM Manufacturing PMI for Mar: Expected 54.2; Prior 54.2

1000 ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid for Mar: Expected 52.5; Prior 49.4

1000 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for Mar: Prior 52.3

1000 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for Mar: Prior 55.5

Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.34) (Reporting by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)