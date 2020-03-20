CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures up as oil prices gain

March 20 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures were higher on Friday, with crude prices continuing to claw back some of their recent losses.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 2.14% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada’s retail sales data is due at 08:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange Composite Index closed up 3.8% at 12,170.52 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 3.3% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 2.75% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 3.96%.

TOP STORIES

Air Canada will temporarily lay off more than 5,100 employees as it attempts to check the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the union representing the Canadian airline’s flight attendants said on Friday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Northland Power Inc: CIBC cuts target price to C$30 from C$33

Transalta Renewables Inc: CIBC raises rating to outperformer from neutral

Atco Ltd: CIBC cuts target price to C$44 from C$54

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1513.1; +2.28 %

US crude: $27.17; +7.73 %

Brent crude: $29.62; +4.04 %

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

1000 Existing home sales for Feb: Expected 5.50 mln; Prior 5.46 mln

1000 Existing home sales percentage change for Feb: Expected 0.7%; Prior -1.3%

