CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures up as oil prices rise

March 12 (Reuters) - Futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada’s main stock index on Tuesday, tracking gains in oil prices.

Saudi Arabia’s plan for further voluntary supply curbs in April and a cut in oil exports from Venezuela due to a power outage supported oil prices.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.17 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX ended 110.03 points, or 0.69 percent, higher to 16,106.24 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.2 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.01 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.09 percent.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

CGI Group Inc: CIBC raises target price to C$92 from C$90

Empire Company Ltd: Desjardins cuts rating to hold from buy

Linamar Corp: TD Securities cuts price target to C$60 from C$62

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,295.7; +0.36 pct

US crude: $57.33; +0.95 pct

Brent crude: $67.26; +1.02 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 Core CPI mm SA for Feb: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.2 pct

0830 Core CPI yy NSA for Feb: Expected 2.2 pct; Prior 2.2 pct

0830 CPI Index NSA for Feb: Expected 252.856; Prior 251.712

0830 Core CPI Index SA for Feb: Prior 260.70

0830 CPI mm SA for Feb: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.0 pct

0830 CPI yy NSA for Feb: Expected 1.6 pct; Prior 1.6 pct

0830 Real weekly earnings mm for Feb: Expected 0.0 pct; Prior 0.1 pct

0830 CPI mm NSA for Feb: Prior 0.190 pct

0830 CPI Index SA for Feb: Prior 252.670

1100 Cleveland fed CPI for Feb: Prior 0.3 pct

($1= C$1.34)