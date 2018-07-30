CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures up as oil prices rise

July 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was on track to open higher on Monday, as energy shares were helped by a steady rise in oil prices. Oil has been rallying almost uninterruptedly for the past two weeks on rising trade tensions between the United States and China and slowing supply from Iran due to looming sanctions. First Quantum Minerals is scheduled to release second-quarter results after the close of markets. September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.25 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX fell 61.78 points, or 0.38 percent, to 16,393.95 on Friday. Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.1 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.02 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.2 percent. TOP STORIES Australia's Jervois Mining has bought almost 5 percent of shares in Ecobalt Solutions Inc , which is developing a high grade cobalt mine in the United States, days after two of its biggest shareholders called for management overhaul. ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd . RBC raises target price to $55 from $49 Barrick Gold Corp . RBC cuts rating to sector perform from outperform Morneau Shepell Inc . CIBC raises price target to C$29 from C$27.25 COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET Gold futures : $1221.4; -0.13 percent US crude : $69.94; +1.82 percent Brent crude : $74.88; +0.79 percent LME 3-month copper : $6213; -1.33 percent U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY 1000 Pending Homes Index for Jun: Prior 105.9 1000 Pending sales change mm for Jun: Expected 0.1 pct ; Prior -0.5 pct 1030 Dallas fed manufacturing business Index for Jul: Prior 36.5 FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES: TSX market report Canadian dollar and bonds report Reuters global stocks poll for Canada Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.30) (Reporting by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)