July 30, 2018 / 11:37 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures up as oil prices rise

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    July 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was on track
to open higher on Monday, as energy shares were helped by a
steady rise in oil prices.
    Oil has been rallying almost uninterruptedly for the past
two weeks on rising trade tensions between the United States and
China and slowing supply from Iran due to looming sanctions.
     
    First Quantum Minerals         is scheduled to release
second-quarter results after the close of markets.
    September futures on the S&P/TSX index         were up 0.25
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX           fell 61.78
points, or 0.38 percent, to 16,393.95 on Friday.             
    Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures         were up
0.1 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures       
were down 0.02 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures        were
down 0.2 percent.     
    
     
    TOP STORIES          
    Australia's Jervois Mining has bought almost 5 percent of
shares in Ecobalt Solutions Inc         , which is developing a
high grade cobalt mine in the United States, days after two of
its biggest shareholders called for management overhaul.
            
    
    ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS         
    Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd         . RBC raises target price to
$55 from $49
    Barrick Gold Corp         . RBC cuts rating to sector
perform from outperform
    Morneau Shepell Inc         . CIBC raises price target to
C$29 from C$27.25
    
    COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET           
    Gold futures        : $1221.4; -0.13 percent       
    US crude       : $69.94; +1.82 percent      
    Brent crude        : $74.88; +0.79 percent      
    LME 3-month copper        : $6213; -1.33 percent        
    
    U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
    1000 Pending Homes Index for Jun: Prior 105.9
    1000 Pending sales change mm for Jun: Expected 0.1 pct ;
Prior -0.5 pct
    1030 Dallas fed manufacturing business Index for Jul: Prior
36.5
    
    FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
    TSX market report      
    Canadian dollar and bonds report             
    Reuters global stocks poll for Canada              
          
    Canadian markets directory         
 ($1 = C$1.30)

 (Reporting by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)
