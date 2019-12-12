CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures up as oil prices rise

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index were marginally higher on Thursday, as oil prices rose after OPEC forecast a supply deficit next year.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.08% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed down 0.07% at 16,939.61 on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.05% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.08% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.12%.

TOP STORIES

Canada’s two main opposition parties on Wednesday suggested they could move to delay ratification of a new continental trade pact, accusing the Liberal government of botching revisions to the treaty.

Canadian oil and gas company Encana Corp on Wednesday filed paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities regulatory authorities as part of a plan to shift its base to the United States.

About 1.5 million liters of product is estimated to have been spilled this week after a Canadian Pacific Railway train derailed and caught fire, the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) of Canada said on Wednesday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

AirBoss of America Corp: CIBC raises rating to outperform from neutral

Parkland Fuel Corp: RBC raises target price to C$54 from C$44

Teranga Gold Corp: RBC raises target price to C$8.50 from C$8

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1477.1; rose 0.3%

US crude: $59; rose 0.41%

Brent crude: $64.15; rose 0.67%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Initial jobless claims : Expected 213,000; Prior 203,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average : Prior 217,750

0830 Continued jobless claims : Expected 1.678 mln; Prior 1.693 mln

0830 PPI final demand yy for Nov: Expected 1.2%; Prior 1.1%

0830 PPI final demand mm for Nov: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.4%

0830 PPI exfood/energy yy for Nov: Expected 1.6%; Prior 1.6%

0830 PPI exfood/energy mm for Nov: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.3%

0830 PPI ex food/energy/transport yy for Nov: Prior 1.5%

0830 PPI ex food/energy/transport mm for Nov: Prior 0.1%

Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.33) (Reporting by Sourav Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)