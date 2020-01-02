CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures up on China stimulus, trade progress

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures rose on Thursday, supported by fresh monetary stimulus from Beijing and rising Sino-U.S. trade optimism.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.38% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Manufacturing PMI data for December is due at 9:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s TSX closed down 0.21% at 17,063.43 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.55% at 7:05 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.52% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.67%.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Canopy Growth Corp: Jefferies cuts price target to C$21 from C$25

Hexo Corp: Jefferies cuts price target to C$1.90 from C$3.80

TC Energy Corp: Scotiabank raises target price to C$73 from C$72

COMMODITIES AT 7:05 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1524.2; rose 0.07%

US crude: $61.14; rose 0.13%

Brent crude: $66.24; rose 0.36%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0730 Challenger layoffs for Dec: Prior 44,569

0830 Initial jobless claims : Expected 225,000; Prior 222,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average : Prior 228,000

0830 Continued jobless claims : Prior 1.719 mln

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final for Dec: Prior 52.5

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory