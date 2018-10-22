CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures up on higher oil prices

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index edged up on Monday, supported by gains in energy stocks.

Energy stocks were helped by a rise in oil prices, which edged up above $80 a barrel, lifted by nervousness over a worsening diplomatic crisis between Saudi Arabia and the West, just two weeks before U.S. sanctions potentially choke off Iranian crude supplies.

Saudi Arabia has no intention of unleashing a 1973-style oil embargo on Western consumers and will isolate oil from politics, the Saudi energy minister said on Monday, amid a worsening crisis over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index inched up 0.01 percent at 7:04 a.m. ET.

Wholesale trade data for August is due at 08:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX closed higher 65.97 points, or 0.43 percent, to 15,470.10 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.35 percent at 7:10 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.33 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.66 percent.

TOP STORIES

Canadian airplane maker Bombardier Inc has sued the aircraft unit of Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd , saying former Bombardier employees passed on trade secrets to help Mitsubishi’s oft-delayed regional jet project.

Canada’s Nutrien, whose attempt to sell its stake in Chilean lithium miner SQM to China’s Tianqi has been stalled by a row about competitive risks, vowed to “protect its interests” in an interview with a Chilean newspaper published on Sunday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Constellation Software Inc: CIBC raises price target to C$1350 from C$1300

Corus Entertainment Inc: CIBC raises rating to ‘outperform’ from neutral

Stantec Inc: CIBC raises rating to ‘outperform’ from neutral

COMMODITIES AT 7:12 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1223.1; fell 0.24 percent

US crude: $69.26; rose 0.2 percent

Brent crude: $79.96; rose 0.23 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0830 National Activity Index for Sept.: Prior 0.18

($1 = C$1.31)