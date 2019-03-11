CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures up on higher oil prices

March 11 (Reuters) - Futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada’s main stock index on Monday, buoyed by a rise in oil prices.

A statement by Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih that an end to OPEC-led supply cuts was unlikely before June lifted oil prices, while a report showed a fall in U.S. drilling activity.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.31 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX ended 60.30 points, or 0.38 percent, lower to 15,996.21 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.63 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.1 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.24 percent.

TOP STORIES

Canadian IT consultancy CGI Inc. said it had made a 4.32 billion Swedish crown ($459 million) cash offer for Swedish peer Acando.

Australian gold miner Newcrest Mining Ltd has the firepower for more acquisitions, its chief executive said, after the company announced a deal to buy a copper and gold mine in Canada for $806.5 million.

North American energy traders are reluctant to take up long-term positions on Canadian crude price moves, preferring to stick to spot deals, as uncertainty around government intervention in the market grows following delays to Enbridge’s Line 3 oil pipeline project.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Hudbay Minerals Inc: Credit Suisse raises rating to “outperform” from “neutral”

OceanaGold Corp: Desjardins raises rating to “buy” from “hold”

Yangarra Resources Ltd: CIBC cuts to “neutral” rating

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,296.2; -0.24 pct

US crude: $56.5; +0.77 pct

Brent crude: $66.24; +0.76 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0830 Retail sales ex-autos mm for Jan: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior -1.8 pct

0830 Retail sales mm for Jan: Expected -0.1 pct; Prior -1.2 pct

0830 Retail ex gas/autos for Jan: Prior -1.4 pct

0830 Retail control for Jan: Expected 0.6 pct; Prior -1.7 pct

0830 Retail sales YoY for Jan: Prior 2.27 pct

1000 Business inventories mm for Dec: Expected 0.6 pct; Prior -0.1 pct

1000 Retail inventories ex-auto rev for Dec: Prior 1.0 pct

1000 Employment Trends for Feb: Prior 109.6

($1= C$1.34)