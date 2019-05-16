CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures up on higher oil prices

May 16 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada’s main stock index on Thursday, boosted by rising oil prices.

Oil prices went up for the third straight day as fears of supply disruption amid heightened tensions in the Middle East overshadowed swelling U.S. crude inventories.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.31% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

March manufacturing sales data is due to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 33.61 points, or 0.21%, to 16,318.14 on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.36% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.40% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.41%.

TOP STORIES

The head of Europe’s Airbus said it was too early to talk about acquiring a Belfast factory placed on sale by Canada’s Bombardier.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Boyd Group Income Fund: CIBC raises target price to C$187 from C$161

Yellow Pages Ltd: RBC raises target price to C$10 from C$9

Invesque Inc: Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $7.50 from $8

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,294.3; -0.27%

US crude: $62.69; +1.08%

Brent crude: $72.35; +0.81%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Building permits number for April: Expected 1.290 mln; Prior 1.288 mln

0830 Build permits change mm for April: Prior -0.2%

0830 Housing starts number for April: Expected 1.205 mln; Prior 1.139 mln

0830 House starts mm change for April: Prior -0.3%

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 220,000; Prior 228,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 220,250

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 1.680 mln; Prior 1.684 mln

0830 (approx.) Philly Fed Business Index for May: Expected 9.0; Prior 8.5

0830 (approx.) Philly Fed 6M Index for May: Prior 19.10

0830 (approx.) Philly Fed Capex Index for May: Prior 30.90

0830 (approx.) Philly Fed Employment for May: Prior 14.70

0830 (approx.) Philly Fed Prices Paid for May: Prior 21.60

0830 (approx.) Philly Fed New Orders for May: Prior 15.70

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.34)