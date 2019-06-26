CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures up on higher oil prices

June 26 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures rose on Wednesday as oil prices jumped after data showed a decline in U.S. crude inventories and an outage at a major refinery on the U.S. East Coast.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.27% at 7:10 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 152.19 points, or 0.92%, to 16,371.28 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.4% at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.43% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.68%.

Brent crude futures earlier touched their highest since May 31 at $66.25 a barrel and U.S. crude hit its highest level since May 30 at $59.13 a barrel.

TOP STORIES

South Africa’s Sibanye-Stillwater is to sell a 51% stake in its PGM-copper project in northern Ontario to Generation Mining Ltd in a deal to further develop the asset, the previous miner said on Wednesdaay.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Centerra Gold Inc: RBC raises rating to sector perform from underperform

Eldorado Gold Corp: JP Morgan raises rating to neutral from underweight

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd: RBC raises target price to C$54 from C$52

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1402.8; fell 0.92%

US crude: $58.89; rose 1.83%

Brent crude: $65.87; rose 1.26%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0830 Durable goods for May: Expected -0.1%; Prior -2.1%

0830 Durables ex-transport for May: Expected 0.1%; Prior 0.0%

0830 Durables ex-defense mm for May: Prior -2.5%

0830 Nondefense cap ex-air for May: Expected 0.1%; Prior -1%

0830 Advance goods trade balance for May: Prior -$70.92 bln

0830 Wholesale inventories advance for May: Prior 0.8%

0830 Retail inventories ex-auto advance for May: Prior 0.4%

Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.32) (Reporting by Sourav Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)