CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures up on trade optimism

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index were higher on Monday, getting a boost from rising optimism around a U.S.-China trade deal.

China and the United States had “constructive talks” on trade in a high-level call on Saturday, state media Xinhua reported on Sunday.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.07% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 0.33% to 17,028.47 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.28% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 0.19% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.27%.

Australia’s Saracen Mineral Holdings Ltd said on Monday it would buy Canadian-listed Barrick Gold Corp’s 50% stake in the Super Pit gold mine in Western Australia for $750 million.

Canada’s Teamsters labor union has given Canadian National Railway notice that it intends to strike starting Nov. 19, the two parties said on Saturday, following a stalemate in contract negotiations.

Alacer Gold Corp: National Bank of Canada cuts rating to sector perform from outperform

Ero Copper Corp: Scotiabank raises rating to sector outperform from sector perform

Yamana Gold Inc: National Bank of Canada cuts price target to C$5.5 from C$6

Gold futures: $1459.6; -.61 %

US crude: $57.59; -0.23 %

Brent crude: $63.14; -0.25 %

1000 NAHB Housing Market Index for Nov: Expected 71; Prior 71

