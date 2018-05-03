CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures up with earnings in focus

May 3 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as gold prices rose, while investors focused on a host of earnings from companies including Bombardier. June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.15 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. Trade data for March is due at 8:30 a.m. ET Canada's main stock index edged higher on Wednesday, although paring some earlier gains, as resource shares climbed, while financials and Maple Leaf Foods Inc lost ground. Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.01 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.03 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.03 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here) TOP STORIES Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc has agreed to sell its Toronto aircraft assembly site to a pension fund as it strives to raise extra cash under a five-year recovery plan. Oil and gas producer Crescent Point Energy Corp reported a first-quarter loss as it sold Canadian crude at a bigger discount. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd , Canada's largest independent petroleum producer, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher oil sands production. ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS CGI Group Inc : CIBC raises target price to C$83 from C$80 Suncor Energy Inc : Barclays raises target price to C$60 from C$54 COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET Gold futures : $1312.6; +0.54 percent US crude : $67.85; -0.12 percent Brent crude : $72.93; -0.59 percent LME 3-month copper : $6890.5; +1.03 percent U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY 0730 Challenger Layoffs for Apr: Prior 60,357 0830 International trade for Mar: Expected -$50.0 bln; Prior -$57.6 bln 0830 Goods trade balance (R) for Mar: Prior -$68.04 bln 0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 225,000; Prior 209,000 0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 229,250 0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 1.838 mln; Prior 1.837 mln 0830 Labor costs preliminary for Q1: Expected 2.9 pct; Prior 2.5 pct 0830 Productivity preliminary for Q1: Expected 0.9 pct; Prior 0.0 pct 0945 Markit Composite Final PMI for Apr: Prior 54.8 0945 Markit Services PMI Final for Apr: Prior 54.4 1000 Durables ex-Defense, R mm for Mar: Prior 2.8 pct 1000 Durable goods, R mm for Mar: Prior 2.6 pct 1000 Factory orders mm for Mar: Expected 1.4 pct; Prior 1.2 pct 1000 Durables excluding-transport R mm for Mar: Prior 0.0 pct 1000 Nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft R mm for Mar: Prior -0.1 pct 1000 Factory excluding transport mm for Mar: Prior 0.1 pct 1000 ISM N-Manufacturing PMI for Apr: Expected 58.1; Prior 58.8 1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Business Activity for Apr: Expected 60; Prior 60.6 1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Employment Index for Apr: Prior 56.6 1000 ISM N-Manufacturing New Orders Index for Apr: Prior 59.5 1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Price Paid Index for Apr: Prior 61.5 FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES: TSX market report Canadian dollar and bonds report Reuters global stocks poll for Canada Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.28) (Reporting by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru)