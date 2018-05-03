FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 3, 2018 / 11:34 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures up with earnings in focus

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    May 3 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening
for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as gold prices rose,
while investors focused on a host of earnings from companies
including Bombardier.
    June futures on the S&P TSX index         were up 0.15
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
    Trade data for March is due at 8:30 a.m. ET 
    Canada's main stock index edged higher on Wednesday,
although paring some earlier gains, as resource shares climbed,
while financials and Maple Leaf Foods Inc          lost ground.
            
    Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures         were
down 0.01 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
       were up 0.03 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures       
were down 0.03 percent.     
    
 (Morning News Call newsletter here
 ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)
    
    TOP STORIES          
    Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc           has
agreed to sell its Toronto aircraft assembly site to a pension
fund as it strives to raise extra cash under a five-year
recovery plan.             
    Oil and gas producer Crescent Point Energy Corp         
reported a first-quarter loss as it sold Canadian crude at a
bigger discount.             
    Canadian Natural Resources Ltd         , Canada's largest
independent petroleum producer, reported a better-than-expected
quarterly profit, helped by higher oil sands production.
            
    
    ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS         
    CGI Group Inc          : CIBC raises target price to C$83
from C$80
    Suncor Energy Inc        : Barclays raises target price to
C$60 from C$54
    
    COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET           
    Gold futures       : $1312.6; +0.54 percent       
    US crude       : $67.85; -0.12 percent      
    Brent crude        : $72.93; -0.59 percent      
    LME 3-month copper        : $6890.5; +1.03 percent        
    
    U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
    0730 Challenger Layoffs for Apr: Prior 60,357
    0830 International trade for Mar: Expected -$50.0 bln; Prior
-$57.6 bln
    0830 Goods trade balance (R) for Mar: Prior -$68.04 bln
    0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 225,000; Prior 209,000
    0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 229,250
    0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 1.838 mln; Prior
1.837 mln
    0830 Labor costs preliminary for Q1: Expected 2.9 pct; Prior
2.5 pct
    0830 Productivity preliminary for Q1: Expected 0.9 pct;
Prior 0.0 pct
    0945 Markit Composite Final PMI for Apr: Prior 54.8
    0945 Markit Services PMI Final for Apr: Prior 54.4
    1000 Durables ex-Defense, R mm for Mar: Prior 2.8 pct
    1000 Durable goods, R mm for Mar: Prior 2.6 pct
    1000 Factory orders mm for Mar: Expected 1.4 pct; Prior 1.2
pct
    1000 Durables excluding-transport R mm for Mar: Prior 0.0
pct
    1000 Nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft  R mm for
Mar: Prior -0.1 pct
    1000 Factory excluding transport mm for Mar: Prior 0.1 pct
    1000 ISM N-Manufacturing PMI for Apr: Expected 58.1; Prior
58.8
    1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Business Activity for Apr: Expected
60; Prior 60.6
    1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Employment Index for Apr: Prior
56.6
    1000 ISM N-Manufacturing New Orders Index for Apr: Prior
59.5
    1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Price Paid Index for Apr: Prior
61.5

    
    FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
    TSX market report      
    Canadian dollar and bonds report             
    Reuters global stocks poll for Canada              
          
    Canadian markets directory         
 ($1 = C$1.28)

 (Reporting by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
