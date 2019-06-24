CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures up with rising gold prices

June 24 (Reuters) - Futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada’s main stock index on Monday, as gold prices went up.

Gold rose above $1,400, hovering near a six-year high touched in the previous session, driven by dovish signals from global central banks and increased tensions between the United States and Iran.

Spot gold was up 0.7% at $1,408.55 per ounce as of 0720 ET, heading for a fifth straight session of gains. Gold prices hit $1,410.78 on Friday, their highest since Sept. 4, 2013.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.12% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 49.40 points, or 0.30%, to 16,525.43 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.16% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.16% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.17%.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Alaris Royalty Corp: Raymond James raises target price to C$19.50 from C$18.50

Cogeco Communications Inc: RBC raises target price to C$96 from C$94

Mullen Group Ltd: TD Securities raises rating to buy from hold

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,407.9; +0.76%

US crude: $57.83; +0.7%

Brent crude: $65.17; -0.05%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0830 National Activity Index for May: Prior -0.45

1030 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for Jun: Prior -5.3

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.32) (Reporting by Hrithik Kiran Bagade in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)