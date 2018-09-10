FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 10, 2018 / 2:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains as energy companies get lift from higher oil prices

2 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Monday, as energy shares gained from a jump in crude oil prices following a stall in U.S. drilling and as investors anticipated lower supply once new sanctions against Iran’s crude exports kick in from November.

* All the 11 major sectors were higher, boosted by the energy sector up 0.6 percent. U.S. crude prices were up 0.7 percent a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.9 percent.

* The largest percentage gainer on the main index was Parex Resources, up 4.9 percent, while cannabis company Aphria rose 3.1 percent and was also among the biggest gainers.

* At 9:44 a.m. ET (13:44 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 49.82 points, or 0.31 percent, at 16,140.09.

* Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Friday she and her U.S. counterpart were making “very good progress” in talks to save the North American Free Trade Agreement.

* On the TSX, 162 issues were higher, while 73 issues declined for a 2.22-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 17.06 million shares traded.

* Transcontinental fell 3.2 percent, the most on the TSX, followed by Lundin Mining, down 2.0 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Royal Nickel , Orosur Mining and Aurora Cannabis.

* The TSX posted 5 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 13 new 52-week highs and 15 new lows, with total volume of 40.23 million shares. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
