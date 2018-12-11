CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains as energy shares rally

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index gained on Tuesday in a broad-based rally led by energy stocks, which were supported by higher oil prices.

** All 11 major Canadian sectors were higher.

** The energy sector climbed 1.7 percent as crude prices jumped on the back of strength in global stocks, a slightly weaker dollar and an unplanned supply outage in OPEC member Libya.

* Optimism over signs of progress in trade talks between the United States and China lifted stocks worldwide as fragile relations between the world’s two biggest economies have roiled the markets for months.

* At 9:38 a.m. ET (1438 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 216.02 points, or 1.47 percent, at 14,944.3.

* Also helping the main index was a 1.53 percent rise in the materials sector as gold futures rose 0.3 percent to $1,246.9 an ounce.

* On the TSX, 226 issues were higher, while 13 issues declined for a 17.38-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 16.85 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was First Quantum Minerals Ltd, which jumped 5.6 percent.

* Cenovus Energy Inc rose 1.7 percent after the company said it would reduce its capital spending for 2019 by 4 percent.

* Finning International Inc rose 5.2 percent and was the second-biggest gainer after the company acquired mobile on-site refueling company 4Refuel.

* New Gold fell 1.8 percent, the most on the TSX, followed by Westjet Airlines Ltd, down 1.4 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis, Bombardier and Aphria Inc .

* The TSX posted four new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were eight new 52-week highs and 8 new lows, with total volume of 25.54 million shares. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)