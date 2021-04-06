CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains as oil prices jump on recovery hopes

(Updates prices, adds sector details)

April 6 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index gained on Tuesday, boosted by stronger oil prices as robust economic data from China and the United States raised hopes of a faster pace of economic recovery.

A survey from the Institute for Supply Management on Monday showed activity in the U.S. services industry reached its highest level on record in March, while China’s service sector also gathered steam with the sharpest increase in sales in three months.

* At 9:41 a.m. ET (1341 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 34.3 points, or 0.18%, at 19,061.09.

* The energy sector rose 1.7% as U.S. crude prices were up 2.5% a barrel, while Brent crude added 2.2%.

* The financials sector remain unchanged. The industrials sector rose 0.1%.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.4% as gold futures rose 0.6% to $1,737.9 an ounce.

* On the TSX, 132 issues were higher, while 95 issues declined for a 1.39-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 18.31 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Hudbay Minerals, which jumped 6.2%, and OceanaGold Corp , which rose 4.7%.

* Aphria Inc fell 2.6%, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was Aurora Cannabis, down 1.9%.

* The most heavily-traded shares by volume were Toronto-Dominion Bank, up 0.1%, Bank of Nova Scotia , down 0.1%, and Zenabis Global Inc, down 4.2%.

* The TSX posted 12 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 64 new 52-week highs and two new lows, with total volume of 35.28 million shares.