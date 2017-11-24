FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains in broad but modest move, up 0.7 pct on week
#Market News
November 24, 2017 / 9:55 PM / Updated an hour ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains in broad but modest move, up 0.7 pct on week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, updates prices to close)

* TSX closes up 33.79 points, or 0.21 percent, at 16,108.09

* Nine of the TSX’s 10 main groups move higher

* Index notches 0.7 percent gain for week

By Alastair Sharp

TORONTO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index pushed higher on Friday, led by modest gains for its heavyweight financial and energy sectors in a broad rally that helped it notch a 0.7 percent gain on the week.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended the session up 33.79 points, or 0.21 percent, at 16,108.09.

* The energy group, which accounts for almost a fifth of the index’s weight, rose 0.2 percent, while the financials group, which accounts for more than a third, gained 0.1 percent.

* The smaller consumer discretionary group rose 0.6 percent, echoing gains for U.S. retail stocks as the holiday shopping season appeared to get off to a strong start, especially online.

* Discount retailer Dollarama Inc rose 1.2 percent to C$162.03 after RBC raised its price target on the stock to C$161 from C$143.

* U.S. crude prices hit their highest in more than two years as a shutdown at TransCanada Corp’s Keystone pipeline continued to cut deliveries to storage facilities.

* TransCanada shares, which had fallen sharply earlier in the week, ended up 0.9 percent at C$63.48.

* Nine of the index’s 10 main sectors were higher, with the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, down 0.3 percent.

* Barrick Gold Corp fell 1.5 percent to C$18.06 and Goldcorp Inc lost 1.2 percent to C$16.76 as gold prices dipped. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
