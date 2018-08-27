CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains in broad rally due to NAFTA optimism

(Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index advanced on Monday in a broad-based rally on hopes that the trade negotiators of the United States and Mexico would arrive at a common ground on the North American Free Trade Agreement. * At 9:33 a.m. ET (13:33 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 86.87 points, or 0.53 percent, at 16,442.92.

* Mexican and U.S. officials are close to agreeing they have resolved their bilateral issues in the renegotiation of the North American Free Agreement but a major issue must still be settled, a top Mexican official said on Monday.

* “A big deal looking good with Mexico!”, U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted. Separately, a Mexican source familiar with the talks, said it was “almost certain” there would be an announcement on Monday when asked if the two sides had reached an agreement.

* All 11 major TSX sectors advanced, led by the 0.7 percent gain in the energy sector sector.

* U.S. crude prices were up 0.1 percent a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.3 percent.

* Suncor Energy, Canadian Natural Resources and Cenovus Energy rose about 1 percent and were the biggest boost to the energy group.

* Gains in heavyweight bank stocks led the financials sector 0.5 percent higher. The industrials sector rose 0.5 percent.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.8 percent.

* Gold futures were unchanged at $1,206 an ounce, while copper prices advanced 1.4 percent to $6,069 a tonne.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were marijuana producers Aphria Inc, which jumped 13.8 percent and Aurora Cannabis, which rose 7.8 percent.

* OceanaGold Corp fell 0.8 percent, the most on the TSX. The second biggest decliner was Pretium Resources, down 0.7 percent.

* On the TSX, 196 issues were higher, while 38 issues declined for a 5.16-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 9.08 million shares traded.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis, Aphria Inc and Canopy Growth Co .

* The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 30 new 52-week highs and nine new lows, with total volume of 15.84 million shares. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)