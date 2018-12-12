CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains led by energy shares

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Wednesday, helped by shares of energy companies as oil prices gained after an industry report showed a drop in U.S. crude inventories and a cut in Libyan supplies.

* All 11 major sectors were trading higher with the energy sector, up 1.77 percent, leading the pack.

* U.S. crude prices were up 1.3 percent per barrel, while Brent crude added 1.2 percent.

* Fueling optimism was U.S. President Donald Trump’s encouraging comments over trade negotiations between the United States and China, which also helped the Canadian dollar strengthen against its U.S. counterpart.

* Trump, in an interview with Reuters, said trade talks with Beijing were taking place by phone and he would not hike tariffs on Chinese imports until he was sure about a deal.

* Industrial stocks, a sector sensitive to trade-related news, rose 1.36 percent.

* At 9:41 a.m. ET (1441 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 140.73 points, or 0.96 percent, at 14,808.56.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.2 percent as gold futures rose 0.3 percent to $1,245.3 an ounce.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was North West Co Inc, which jumped 6.1 percent after its third-quarter revenue beat analysts’ estimates.

* Torc Oil & Gas Ltd rose 4.7 percent after the company gave its 2019 production forecast and capital budget.

* On the TSX, 222 issues were higher, while 18 issues declined for a 12.33-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 19.98 million shares traded.

* Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust fell 4 percent, the most on the TSX, after the company announced public unit financing of $250 million.

* The second-biggest decliner was Guyana Goldfields Inc , down 3.3 percent.

* Among the most heavily traded shares by volume were Cannabis producers Aphria Inc and Aurora Cannabis .

* The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and one new low.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were four new 52-week highs and 11 new lows, with total volume of 31.38 million shares. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)