CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains on energy boost, awaits cenbank rate decision

March 10 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index extended gains on Wednesday, a day after hitting an all-time peak, led by shares of energy companies as oil prices rose, while investors awaited the central bank’s interest rate decision later in the day.

* The energy sector climbed 1.1% as U.S. crude prices were up 0.2% a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.1%.

* At 9:39 a.m. ET (14:39 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 80.31 points, or 0.43%, at 18,679.5.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Ballard Power Systems, which jumped 6.6% after the fuel cell producer said Canadian Pacific will employ its fuel cells for hydrogen locomotive program.

* Its gains were followed by pot producer Aphria Inc , which rose 6.3%.

* The financials sector gained 0.6%. The industrials sector rose 0.8%.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.4% as miners including Endeavour Mining Corp and MAG Silver Corp, fell 2.3% and 2.1% respectively, being the top laggards on the index.

* On the TSX, 143 issues were higher, while 73 issues declined for a 1.96-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 21.60 million shares traded.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Hydro One Ltd, Rogers Communications Inc, and Trican Well Service Ltd.

* The TSX posted eight new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 59 new 52-week highs and two new lows, with total volume of 47.33 million shares. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)