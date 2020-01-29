CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains on energy boost

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Monday as energy companies were boosted by higher oil prices, but concerns over the economic impact of a coronavirus outbreak in China kept gains in check.

China’s President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that preventing and containing the new coronavirus, which has taken 132 lives and infected 5,974, remained a grim and complex task, the state television reported.

* The energy sector climbed 0.8% as oil prices rose on talk that the OPEC could extend oil output cuts if the new coronavirus hurts demand and data that showed a decline in U.S. stockpiles.

* At 09:38 a.m. ET (14:38 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 54.89 points, or 0.31%, at 17,555.77.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.3%.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Ballard Power , which jumped 3.5%.

* Its gains were followed by ECN Capital Corp, which rose 3.4%, after at least five brokerages raised their price target on stock after the company’s investor day update.

* On the TSX, 175 issues were higher, while 47 issues declined for a 3.72-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 13.30 million shares traded.

* CGI Inc fell 4.8%, the most on the TSX, after its first quarter results missed estimates. The second biggest decliner was Canopy Growth Co, down 1.5%, following a 10% surge in the previous session.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Royal Bank of Canada, Bank Of Montreal and planemaker Bombardier.

* The TSX posted 20 new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 38 new 52-week highs and six new lows, with total volume of 22.04 million shares.