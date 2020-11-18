CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains on energy boost

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Wednesday, supported by energy stocks as oil prices gained on hopes that OPEC and its allies will delay a planned increase in output.

* The energy sector climbed 2.3% as U.S. crude prices were up 0.8% a barrel, while Brent crude added 1.3%.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were oil producer Enerplus Corporation, which jumped 7.4%, and Vermilion Energy Inc, which rose 5.4%.

* At 9:45 a.m. ET (1445 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 18.84 points, or 0.11%, at 16,966.9.

* Canada’s annual inflation rate unexpectedly accelerated to 0.7% in October, up from a year-over-year increase of 0.5% in September, mainly on higher food prices, Statistics Canada said.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.1%.

* Gold was stuck to a narrow range as optimism over Pfizer’s successful vaccine trials countered concerns over rising coronavirus infections and bets for further economic support.

* On the TSX, 111 issues were higher, while 105 issues declined for a 1.06-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 21.12 million shares traded.

* Granite Real Estate Investment Trust fell 3.6%, the most on the TSX and the second biggest decliner was SilverCrest Metals Inc, down 2.6%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc, Baytex Energy Corp and Suncor Energy Inc .

* The TSX posted six new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 40 new 52-week highs and five new lows, with total volume of 41.85 million shares. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)