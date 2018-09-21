CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains on energy stocks

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The energy sector pushed Canada’s main stock index up on Friday, as oil prices rose on supply concerns ahead of a meeting of OPEC and other large crude exporters.

* The energy sector climbed 1.1 percent as U.S. crude prices were up 1.1 percent a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.8 percent.

* However, six of the index’s 11 major sectors were lower, with the healthcare sector’s 3.2 percent fall being the steepest.

* Shares of precious metal miners Barrick Gold, Goldcorp, Nutrien fell between 0.5 percent and 2.8 percent, and were the biggest drags to the main index.

* Spot gold fell 1 percent to $1,194.56 per ounce

* At 10:08 a.m. ET (14:08 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 35.06 points, or 0.22 percent, at 16,249.81.

* The United States is getting “very, very close” to having to move forward on its trade deal with Mexico without Canada, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said.

* Economic data showed Canada’s inflation rate dipped to 2.8 percent in August, but remained above the Bank of Canada’s target for the seventh consecutive month, boosting expectations the central bank will raise rates again in October.

* On the TSX, 137 issues were higher, while 99 issues declined for a 1.38-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 89.31 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Ivanhoe Mines, which jumped 5.1 percent, and MEG Energy , which rose 4 percent.

* New Gold fell the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was Aphria, down 4.5 percent.

* Among the most heavily traded shares by volume was Aurora Cannabis and Bombardier.

* The TSX posted five new 52-week highs and two new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 24 new 52-week highs and 21 new lows, with total volume of 121.17 million shares. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)