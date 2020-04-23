Market News
April 23, 2020 / 1:49 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains on higher oil prices, hopes for lockdown easing

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday as oil prices recovered on hopes for production cuts, while some provinces prepared to ease shutdowns imposed to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

* At 9:33 a.m. ET (1333 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 70.95 points, or 0.5%, at 14,359.11.

* The energy sector climbed 3.2% as U.S. crude prices were up 20.2% a barrel, while Brent crude added 9.4%. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

